22,555 Shares in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Purchased by Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc.

Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,555 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Orion Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORN. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Orion Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,530,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,922,000 after buying an additional 125,778 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Orion Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,917,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 48,422 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd increased its stake in Orion Group by 518.8% in the third quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 1,856,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,399 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Orion Group during the third quarter valued at about $3,644,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Orion Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 596,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orion Group Stock Performance

Shares of ORN remained flat at $6.23 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 107,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,461. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.41 million, a P/E ratio of -10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.89. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $6.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Orion Group Profile

In other Orion Group news, Director Austin J. Shanfelter sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $145,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 467,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,809.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

