2,230 Shares in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Bought by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 14.9% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.5% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 4,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,766,000. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 703.4% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 18,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 16,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 10.0% during the third quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 13,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE:AWK traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $122.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,007,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,858. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.25 and a 52 week high of $153.43. The firm has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.68.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

