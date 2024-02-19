2,134,996 Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,134,996 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $69,195,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 320.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,204 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.62.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.49. The company had a trading volume of 12,645,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,093,408. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $43.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.04. The stock has a market cap of $170.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 96.38%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

