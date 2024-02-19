184,672 Shares in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Purchased by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 184,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in Warby Parker by 1,434.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Warby Parker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Warby Parker during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Warby Parker by 16.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,760 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $81,945.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,104,650.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Warby Parker news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $81,945.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,104,650.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 56,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $591,761.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,223 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,700 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Warby Parker stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.50. 973,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,515. Warby Parker Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $16.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.80.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warby Parker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Featured Stories

