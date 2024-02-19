117,993 Shares in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 117,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ETRN. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 1,087.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,163,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,360,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 809,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,589,000 after purchasing an additional 159,008 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,164,000 after purchasing an additional 243,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETRN shares. Wolfe Research lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.42.

ETRN stock opened at $10.53 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day moving average is $9.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.95. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 26.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 82.19%.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

