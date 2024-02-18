Zillow Group’s (ZG) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $79.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ZG. Bank of America lowered Zillow Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.73.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $52.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.57 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.69. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $33.23 and a 1 year high of $59.23.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 5,032 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $200,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,896.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $100,412.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,229.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 5,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $200,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,896.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,719 shares of company stock worth $3,789,873 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

