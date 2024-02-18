Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.30-2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $275.46 on Friday. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $194.59 and a 1 year high of $329.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24 and a beta of 1.78.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZBRA has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $267.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

