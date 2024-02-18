ZClassic (ZCL) Trading Up 17.6% This Week

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0854 or 0.00000164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a total market cap of $792,695.50 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZClassic has traded up 17.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00048698 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00050548 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00022452 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Block explorer data from “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

