YETI (NYSE:YETI) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.45 to $2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.798 billion to $1.832 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.85 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on YETI from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $49.00) on shares of YETI in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on YETI from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on YETI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a neutral rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of YETI in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.59.

Get YETI alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on YETI

YETI Stock Performance

NYSE:YETI opened at $39.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.40 and its 200 day moving average is $45.34. YETI has a fifty-two week low of $34.70 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.30.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). YETI had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The company had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that YETI will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YETI

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in YETI by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in YETI in the 4th quarter valued at $517,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in YETI by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 25,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in YETI by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,209,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,080,000 after acquiring an additional 126,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in YETI in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000.

YETI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.