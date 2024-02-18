Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Issues Earnings Results

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The local business review company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37, Briefing.com reports. Yelp had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $342.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Yelp’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Yelp Trading Down 14.4 %

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $38.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.13 and its 200 day moving average is $43.88. Yelp has a 1 year low of $26.53 and a 1 year high of $48.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on YELP shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Yelp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Yelp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yelp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

Insider Activity at Yelp

In related news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $119,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,933 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,460,092.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $271,740.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 260,976 shares in the company, valued at $11,819,603.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,152 shares of company stock valued at $2,110,152. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yelp

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 4,634.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Yelp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,033 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

See Also

