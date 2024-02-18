Xai Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $323.52 Million (XAI)

Xai (XAI) traded up 22% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Over the last week, Xai has traded 13% higher against the dollar. Xai has a total market cap of $323.52 million and $169.20 million worth of Xai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xai token can now be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00002252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 48.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Xai Token Profile

Xai’s total supply is 1,007,924,352 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,118,150 tokens. Xai’s official website is xai.games. Xai’s official message board is medium.com/@xaifoundation. Xai’s official Twitter account is @xai_games.

Xai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Xai (XAI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Xai has a current supply of 1,007,924,351.904109 with 277,118,150 in circulation. The last known price of Xai is 1.08942589 USD and is up 9.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $97,727,749.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xai.games/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

