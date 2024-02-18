Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WH. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Shares of WH opened at $78.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $63.69 and a 1-year high of $81.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.35 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 30.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,596,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,480,000 after buying an additional 368,601 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 60.3% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 125,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,738,000 after purchasing an additional 47,280 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,439,000. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,791,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,107,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

