Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes $1.85 Million Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HWM. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 0.7 %

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $62.82 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $63.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.81.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 10.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HWM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

