Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 3,254 Shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,254 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 1.90% of Valuence Merger Corp. I worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,035,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,743,000 after buying an additional 485,456 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I by 1,195.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 863,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,092,000 after acquiring an additional 796,800 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth $5,160,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth $4,293,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth $3,987,000. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valuence Merger Corp. I Price Performance

VMCA opened at $11.26 on Friday. Valuence Merger Corp. I has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $11.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.08.

Valuence Merger Corp. I Profile

Valuence Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify a business in Asia that is developing breakthrough technology in life sciences and/or advancing a platform for sustainable technology.

