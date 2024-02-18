Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Rogers worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 115.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Rogers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Rogers by 5,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Rogers by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rogers by 127.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 602 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ROG opened at $118.68 on Friday. Rogers Co. has a 52 week low of $111.08 and a 52 week high of $173.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.09 and its 200 day moving average is $129.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.73.

Rogers Profile

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

