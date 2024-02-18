Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 74,216 Shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,216 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DPG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 9.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 224.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter.
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Price Performance
Shares of DPG stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.08.
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend
About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.