Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 28,201 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 43.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,201 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

Shares of ACI opened at $21.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.18 and a 200-day moving average of $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $23.88. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.52.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 83.38%. The company had revenue of $18.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.56.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

