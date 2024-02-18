Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 161,109 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) by 493.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 161,109 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of Wolverine World Wide worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WWW. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 126.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 114.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Williams Trading reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $9.25 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average of $8.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is -10.13%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

