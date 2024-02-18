Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.81 Million Investment in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRHFree Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 139.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in CRH by 146.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRH Price Performance

NYSE CRH opened at $77.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.34. CRH plc has a twelve month low of $46.06 and a twelve month high of $77.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.83.

CRH Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CRH in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on CRH in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.70.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for CRH (NYSE:CRH)

