Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.81 Million Investment in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 139.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in CRH by 146.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRH Price Performance

NYSE CRH opened at $77.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.34. CRH plc has a twelve month low of $46.06 and a twelve month high of $77.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.83.

CRH Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%.

CRH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CRH in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on CRH in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.70.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

