Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $2.41 Million in Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,000.

Separately, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Vestis during the 3rd quarter worth $359,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vestis news, CEO Kim Scott purchased 15,000 shares of Vestis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.14 per share, with a total value of $287,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 183,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,127.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Douglas A. Pertz bought 5,250 shares of Vestis stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.10 per share, with a total value of $100,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,820.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kim Scott bought 15,000 shares of Vestis stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.14 per share, with a total value of $287,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,127.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Vestis in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Vestis in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vestis in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Vestis from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Vestis in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Vestis Stock Performance

Shares of VSTS opened at $18.98 on Friday. Vestis Co. has a 52 week low of $13.83 and a 52 week high of $22.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.54.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $717.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.72 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Vestis Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vestis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%.

About Vestis

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

