Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in CSLM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CSLM)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in CSLM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CSLM – Free Report) by 41.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,897 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.28% of CSLM Acquisition worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of CSLM Acquisition by 22.5% during the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 567,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 104,385 shares in the last quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC raised its holdings in CSLM Acquisition by 208.3% during the second quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSLM Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $122,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of CSLM Acquisition by 37.7% during the second quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 365,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of CSLM Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $223,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSLM Acquisition Stock Performance

CSLM opened at $10.95 on Friday. CSLM Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.91 and its 200 day moving average is $10.78.

CSLM Acquisition Company Profile

CSLM Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on companies operating in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, or digital services sectors.

