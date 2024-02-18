Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Carrols Restaurant Group worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the second quarter worth $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 58.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at $55,000. 29.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TAST. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.55 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $9.55 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.87.

Carrols Restaurant Group Price Performance

Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock opened at $9.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.28. The stock has a market cap of $514.48 million, a PE ratio of 157.33 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $9.54.

Carrols Restaurant Group Profile

(Free Report)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.