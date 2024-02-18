Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 353.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,107 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 7.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 11.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 329,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,634,000 after purchasing an additional 33,198 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,913,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,933,000 after purchasing an additional 119,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 79,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE AIRC opened at $31.68 on Friday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.22 and a 52-week high of $39.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.94.

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Apartment Income REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apartment Income REIT news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian bought 889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.50 per share, with a total value of $28,003.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 75 communities totaling 26,623 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

Further Reading

