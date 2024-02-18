Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,617 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 14.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Melinda Weston sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $93,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,286.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Melinda Weston sold 1,500 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $93,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,286.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total transaction of $293,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,368.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:TRNO opened at $62.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $50.42 and a twelve month high of $65.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.99 and a 200-day moving average of $58.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 0.80.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.45%.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation ("Terreno", and together with its subsidiaries, "we", "us", "our", "our Company", or "the Company") acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 76.3% of our total annualized base rent as of September 30, 2023), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 3.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.7%) and improved land (approximately 13.2%).

Featured Articles

