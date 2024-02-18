Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,043 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Finnovate Acquisition were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Finnovate Acquisition by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,752,000 after acquiring an additional 491,262 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in shares of Finnovate Acquisition by 679.7% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 761,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,943,000 after purchasing an additional 663,841 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Finnovate Acquisition by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 682,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 382,920 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 631,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after buying an additional 95,868 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Finnovate Acquisition by 997.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 550,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,743,000 after buying an additional 500,485 shares during the period. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Finnovate Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FNVT opened at $11.17 on Friday. Finnovate Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.96.

Finnovate Acquisition Profile

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the acquisition of Israel-related companies, including companies focused on payments, insuretech, wealthtech, regtech, digital banking, fintech as a service, banking as a service, cyber area for financial institutions, blockchain and crypto, algo-trading and exchanges, and lending and credit line platforms.

