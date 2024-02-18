Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys 22,041 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 903.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,041 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $91.68 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $85.28 and a 1 year high of $96.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.05 and its 200-day moving average is $90.81.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.2968 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

