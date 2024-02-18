Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,378 Shares of ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 4.49% of ClimateRock worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ClimateRock in the second quarter worth $103,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in ClimateRock in the second quarter worth $384,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in ClimateRock by 40.7% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 52,080 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in ClimateRock in the first quarter worth $625,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in ClimateRock in the second quarter worth $682,000. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLRC stock opened at $11.17 on Friday. ClimateRock has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $12.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.96.

ClimateRock focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination within climate change, environment, renewable energy and emerging, and clean technologies.

