Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $157.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.11.

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $27.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.74. Intellia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $47.48.

In other news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,275 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $65,679.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,172.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,275 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $65,679.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,172.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Lebwohl sold 5,843 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $172,134.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,799.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,706 shares of company stock worth $962,177 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

