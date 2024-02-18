WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 647 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 12.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth approximately $302,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ARW. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $113.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.03. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.51 and a 52-week high of $147.42.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 17.22%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics Profile

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.