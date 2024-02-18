WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 582 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Terex were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Terex in the second quarter valued at about $6,763,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Terex by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,052,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,595,000 after buying an additional 205,591 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Terex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $919,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Terex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $673,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Terex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,955,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terex

In other Terex news, Director David A. Sachs bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.16 per share, with a total value of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David A. Sachs bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $2,655,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,035,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TEX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Terex in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.58.

Terex Stock Performance

Shares of TEX opened at $55.31 on Friday. Terex Co. has a one year low of $41.89 and a one year high of $65.64. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.24 and a 200-day moving average of $55.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. Terex had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Terex’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

Terex Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

