WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 4,175 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,825 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 4,175 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in HP were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in HP in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Motco boosted its position in HP by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HP Stock Performance

NYSE:HPQ opened at $28.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.87. The company has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $33.90.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at $26,445,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at $643,367.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. HSBC raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Edward Jones raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.30.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

