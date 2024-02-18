WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 2,969 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,109 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,969 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROST. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the second quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 458.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 164.1% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROST. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.05.

Ross Stores Price Performance

ROST stock opened at $144.08 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $146.42. The company has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.85 and a 200 day moving average of $125.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

About Ross Stores

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.