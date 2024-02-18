WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 10,350 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,350 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HCC. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 4,220.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 23,505.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the period. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HCC opened at $57.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.33. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.97 and a 52-week high of $69.97. The company has a quick ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.04 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 28.99%. Warrior Met Coal’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HCC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Stories

