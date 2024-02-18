WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 10,350 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,350 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HCC. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 4,220.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 23,505.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the period. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE HCC opened at $57.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.33. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.97 and a 52-week high of $69.97. The company has a quick ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.04%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HCC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company.
Warrior Met Coal Company Profile
Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.
