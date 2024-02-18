WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Stock Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Albany International were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Albany International by 244.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 462 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Albany International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albany International during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Albany International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIN opened at $93.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Albany International Corp. has a 12 month low of $78.20 and a 12 month high of $103.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.00. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.91%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Albany International from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

