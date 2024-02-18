WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases New Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,173 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 1.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Insulet by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,963 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd grew its position in Insulet by 7.4% in the second quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet Price Performance

Shares of PODD stock opened at $191.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $125.82 and a 12 month high of $335.91. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.70, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on PODD. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Insulet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Insulet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Insulet

About Insulet

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.