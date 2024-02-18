WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases New Stake in BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 37,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BRP Group by 26.6% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in BRP Group by 27.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,133,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,338,000 after buying an additional 241,051 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in BRP Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BRP Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,135,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BRP Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the period. 49.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BRP shares. Raymond James raised BRP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered BRP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

BRP Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BRP opened at $26.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. BRP Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $30.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.97 and its 200-day moving average is $23.22.

BRP Group Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

