WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 30.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $769,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,029,000. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Align Technology from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.90.

Align Technology Stock Down 0.3 %

ALGN opened at $308.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 53.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.50. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.34 and a fifty-two week high of $413.20.

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

In other news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total transaction of $725,523.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,802.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

See Also

