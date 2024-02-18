WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $947,000 Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,613 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 176,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 53.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 25.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 39.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 128,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 36,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $34.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.84 and a 12 month high of $36.43.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

