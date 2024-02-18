WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,860.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $148.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $161.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

