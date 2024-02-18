WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 34.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 3,729.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 505,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 492,074 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in AutoNation by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,880,000 after buying an additional 338,288 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at $26,990,000. CTF Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,836,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in AutoNation by 211.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 202,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,731,000 after buying an additional 137,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $142.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.34 and a 200 day moving average of $144.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.26 and a 1 year high of $182.08.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 49.50%. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 19.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AN shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AutoNation in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.13.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 25,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total transaction of $3,855,208.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,736,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,755,528.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 380,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $54,456,730.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,278,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,362,391.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 25,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total transaction of $3,855,208.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,736,445 shares in the company, valued at $718,755,528.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 497,661 shares of company stock worth $71,540,522 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

