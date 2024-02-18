WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 71 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,413 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 20,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth about $813,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,691,000. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $226.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $204.88 and a 200-day moving average of $171.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.44 and a 12 month high of $231.16.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 59.65%. On average, research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 24.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $349,808.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,114. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $349,808.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,114. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $4,038,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,110,777.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,319 shares of company stock worth $5,349,402 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

