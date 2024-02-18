WhiteCoin (XWC) Hits Market Cap of $37.86 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $37.86 million and approximately $7.14 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0495 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.13 or 0.00135860 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00014649 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008025 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000339 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

