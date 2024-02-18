Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WHR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.60.

WHR opened at $108.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. Whirlpool has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $160.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.14 and its 200 day moving average is $121.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.49.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.32. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.89 EPS. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Whirlpool by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

