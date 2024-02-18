WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.8% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 36.0% in the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 240,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,618,000 after purchasing an additional 63,552 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 189,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

IVV stock traded down $2.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $501.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,385,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,706,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $483.33 and a 200 day moving average of $456.78. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $382.37 and a fifty-two week high of $505.92.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

