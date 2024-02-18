WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,450 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 349.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, insider John Douglas Field acquired 182,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.81.

Ford Motor Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of F stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.30. 43,228,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,005,908. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.66.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

