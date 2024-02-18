WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $535,000 Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC now owns 364,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,590,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Family CFO Inc raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 29,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 383,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 22,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 135,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

DFUV stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.14. 271,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,504. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $31.56 and a 1 year high of $38.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

