West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.43 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 20.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services updated its FY24 guidance to $7.50-7.75 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $362.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $362.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.28. The stock has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.70. West Pharmaceutical Services has a one year low of $303.79 and a one year high of $415.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WST shares. Stephens cut their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $323.00 to $536.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.00.

In other news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $353,537.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,270 shares in the company, valued at $443,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WST. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,276 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

