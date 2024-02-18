West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $29.40

West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.40 and traded as high as $29.94. West Coast Community Bancorp shares last traded at $29.94, with a volume of 473 shares.
West Coast Community Bancorp Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $251.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.17.
West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.65 million during the quarter.
West Coast Community Bancorp Increases Dividend
West Coast Community Bancorp Company Profile
West Coast Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Santa Cruz County Bank that provides a range of commercial and personal banking services to residents and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, money market, and health savings accounts; and IRAs and retirement plans.
