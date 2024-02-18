West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $29.40

West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.40 and traded as high as $29.94. West Coast Community Bancorp shares last traded at $29.94, with a volume of 473 shares.

West Coast Community Bancorp Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $251.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.17.

West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.65 million during the quarter.

West Coast Community Bancorp Increases Dividend

West Coast Community Bancorp Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from West Coast Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. West Coast Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.35%.

West Coast Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Santa Cruz County Bank that provides a range of commercial and personal banking services to residents and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, money market, and health savings accounts; and IRAs and retirement plans.

