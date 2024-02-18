WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Price Target Cut to $170.00

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $203.00 to $170.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WCC. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of WESCO International from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of WESCO International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $202.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WESCO International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of WESCO International from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $178.83.

WESCO International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WCC opened at $145.68 on Wednesday. WESCO International has a fifty-two week low of $121.90 and a fifty-two week high of $195.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.48.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by ($1.21). WESCO International had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.13 EPS. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that WESCO International will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.12, for a total value of $2,003,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,396.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $663,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,333,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 13,000 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.12, for a total transaction of $2,003,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,396.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

About WESCO International

(Get Free Report)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Featured Articles

