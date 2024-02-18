Wells Fargo & Company Boosts ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Price Target to $1,050.00

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ASML. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ASML from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets raised ASML from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $962.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $928.94 on Wednesday. ASML has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $954.32. The firm has a market cap of $366.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $794.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $692.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASML will post 20.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $761,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $535,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in ASML by 144.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

